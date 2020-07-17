Artist designs ramen facemask to match your steamed up glasses

July 17, 2020

Japanese artist Takahiro Shibata designed this face mask that mimics a steaming bowl of ramen when your glasses steam up. He writes:

I made a mask for people with glasses. The more cloudy your glasses are, the hotter you can see the ramen.

Ease of use, no better than this.

Ease of use, no better than this indeed. Now design me one that has actual ramen in the mask and then we'll talk. Some people feel too dignified to eat out of a horse feedbag. I am not one of those people. I am the opposite of those people.

Keep going for the full Tweet and one more shot of the delicious-looking mask.

