Absolutely incredible Warhammer Ultramarine cosplay

Engineering grad student Jeremy Chang (upwdesign on Instagram) built this absolutely bonkers Warhammer Ultramarine cosplay. He applied techniques he learned doing suit simulator research at the University of Maryland's Space System Lab to add mobility to his suit, including the ability to turn and rotate the arms. The result is one of the most amazing cosplay armors I've ever seen. The fact he can move at all is impressive. I fall down the stairs if my sweater is too thick and this guy is walking around in an eight foot bipedal tank.

Keep going for a few more shots and a video of Nardio's interview with him.

