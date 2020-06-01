Young Leonard Nemoy Deepfaked As Young Spock In 2009 Star Trek Reboot

This is a video of a young Leonard Nimoy deepfaked as young Spock (originally portrayed by Zachary Quinto) in the 2008 Star Trek reboot, and talking to his older self. Ha, I talk to my older self all the time, even though Doc Brown is always insisting I shouldn't for fear of creating a time paradox that sets off a chain reaction that unravels the very fabric of the space-time continuum and destroys the universe. That guy's an idiot. "Doc Brown?" No, older me. He doesn't even bring me winning lotto numbers.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees soon movie reboots will just be the previous version but deepfaked with different actors.