WTF Are You?: Freaky Deaky Predator Seaslug Eating Everything In Its Path

This is a video of what appears to be a penis-headed seaslug (a "carnivorous nudibranch from the Melibe genus") devouring anything unfortunate enough to be in the way of its freaky expanding mouth hole as it meanders across the seafloor off the coast of Indonesia. Ha, and people still don't believe in aliens. How much more proof do you need, sheeple?! It's time to wake up! "Huh?" I'm serious this isn't a dream I'm your mom and you're late for school.

Keep going for the video.

