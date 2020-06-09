Wild Cockatoos Attempt To Solve 3D Puzzle For Seed Reward

This is a video of a couple wild sulfur-crested cockatoos that reside in urban Sydney, Australia attempting to solve a 3-D printed puzzle that requires them to remove two dowels to release the birdseed they can see inside. Both solve the puzzle in no time at all, leading at least one blogger to suggest this was less a puzzle solving experiment and more just feeding birds like that crazy old lady in Mary Poppins.

Keep going for the whole video while I eat some sunflower seeds, shells and all because who cares anymore.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees if there's food at the end of the puzzle, it's getting solved.