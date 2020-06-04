What The: Box Falls Out Of Truck And Blows Back In Twice

This is a short dashcam video from a highway in Taiwan where a box falls out of the back of a truck and magically blows back inside not once but twice. TWICE! Was it caused by the truck's draft? Or was it caused by magic? Whatever the case, the driver was still fined for not properly bundling and securing the boxes, which I assume is a fanciee way of saying driving with the back door wide open.

Keep going for the whole video, but the gif is the real magic.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees sometimes packages really do want to be delivered.