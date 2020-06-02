Watch Where You're Going!: Two Paragliders Collide In Mid-Air (Where Else?)

This is a video (with multiple angles) of two paragliders running into each other, and the helmet-cam footage from one as he returns to the ground. It's crazy -- all that vast, empty blue sky up there and you manage to run into another person. That's like never failing to run into one of my parents' church friends whenever I'm out. Like of all the liquor stores in the world, you had to buy your losing lotto tickets from this one while I'm yelling at the clerk about how the last bottle of tequila he sold me was defective.

Keep going for the video. Honestly, I blame Tesla's Autopilot feature.

Thanks to Denn, who agrees some people need to learn to stay in their lane.