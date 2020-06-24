Visualizing the life-cycles of berries

Twitter user @AlfieDaye shared the life-cycle of a blackberry, sparking others to post their own versions of other berries. There's something so satisfying about seeing nature laid out like this. Like seeing a larvae next to an insect or a stork next to a baby. Wait, what do you mean that's not where babies come from? Why would my mommy lie to me?

Keep going for more.

Blackberries have cool stages of life, no? pic.twitter.com/RL5xREoJCv — Re: Alfie (@AlfieDaye) June 16, 2020

Desarrollo de un fruto de zarzamora en Michoacán, México.

Para completar su ciclo desde botón a fruto maduro transcurren aproximadamente 40 días. pic.twitter.com/A77nenwWyQ — Laura Mr' (@LauMr22) June 17, 2020

(via My Modern Met)