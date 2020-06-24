Visualizing the life-cycles of berries
Twitter user @AlfieDaye shared the life-cycle of a blackberry, sparking others to post their own versions of other berries. There's something so satisfying about seeing nature laid out like this. Like seeing a larvae next to an insect or a stork next to a baby. Wait, what do you mean that's not where babies come from? Why would my mommy lie to me?
Keep going for more.
Blackberries have cool stages of life, no? pic.twitter.com/RL5xREoJCv— Re: Alfie (@AlfieDaye) June 16, 2020
June 17, 2020
June 17, 2020
Best of all! pic.twitter.com/11NtnDUCg1— Elaine Gillick (@egillick) June 18, 2020
Desarrollo de un fruto de zarzamora en Michoacán, México.— Laura Mr' (@LauMr22) June 17, 2020
Para completar su ciclo desde botón a fruto maduro transcurren aproximadamente 40 días. pic.twitter.com/A77nenwWyQ
(via My Modern Met)
