Visualizing the life-cycles of berries

June 24, 2020

berry-life-cycle.jpg

Twitter user @AlfieDaye shared the life-cycle of a blackberry, sparking others to post their own versions of other berries. There's something so satisfying about seeing nature laid out like this. Like seeing a larvae next to an insect or a stork next to a baby. Wait, what do you mean that's not where babies come from? Why would my mommy lie to me?

(via My Modern Met)

