Violinist Performs An Evolution Of The Star Trek Series Theme From 1966 - 2020

June 10, 2020

This is a video of violinist Becky Sánchez performing a medley of the Star Trek series theme from 1966 to 2020 (The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Picard) to show how it's changed. I, for one, did not realize the theme had changed that much. Does that make me stupid? "For that and a ton of other reasons." Honey!

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees the best version of any Star Trek theme is from the original 1979 movie.

