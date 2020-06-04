Valuable Information: How To Properly Pick Up A Cat

Seen here with an exceptionally patient model, this is a seven minute video of the Helpful Vancouver Vet (aka Dr. Uri Burstyn) from his series of practical skills for pet owners, this time discussing and demonstrating how to properly approach, pick up, and handle a cat that is both comfortable for the cat, and safest for you to avoid scratches and/or bites. "Pfft, you wanna pick up a cat? Just tell them you have some Fancy Feast and an ounce of catnip at home." Ha -- the ol' college pizza and weed routine? I expected more from you.

Keep going for the full, very informative video.

