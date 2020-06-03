Useless Invention That Repeatedly Lights, Extinguishes Candle

June 3, 2020

via Imgflip

This is a video demonstration of 'The Conflicted Candle', a machine built by engineer James Cochrane that repeatedly lights a candle then extinguishes it approximately 15 seconds later. For reference, that's significantly faster than I extinguished the candles downstairs last night, because they were still burning when I woke up this morning. I hate it when that happens, even when they don't start a fire. I mean, candles are expensive. At least in stores. Honestly I've found the best deals on candles are in friends' guest bathrooms.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Danby, who agrees fires were meant to burn.

Video Of Professional Detailer 20-Hour Deep Cleaning The Nastiest Van He's Ever Seen

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: burning things, candle, dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, man that would be really annoying to try to read by, so that's what that looks like, useless machines, video, well that's about as useful as something that's not very useful
Previous Post