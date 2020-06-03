Useless Invention That Repeatedly Lights, Extinguishes Candle

This is a video demonstration of 'The Conflicted Candle', a machine built by engineer James Cochrane that repeatedly lights a candle then extinguishes it approximately 15 seconds later. For reference, that's significantly faster than I extinguished the candles downstairs last night, because they were still burning when I woke up this morning. I hate it when that happens, even when they don't start a fire. I mean, candles are expensive. At least in stores. Honestly I've found the best deals on candles are in friends' guest bathrooms.

Keep going for the video.

