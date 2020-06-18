Unidentified floating object spotted in Japan

An unidentified floating object was spotted in Japan, leading Japanese citizens to wonder if it was a UFO or some device to spread novel coronavirus. According to The Japan Times:

"It is not something flown by the meteorological agency, and we don't have a clue what it is," an agency official said. "We checked with the Sendai Municipal Government and the Self-Defense Forces, but they don't know either."

The YouTube comments are filled with people dismissing it as a weather balloon despite experts straight up saying it isn't. But what do experts know? Obviously the guy sitting in his mother's basement knows more about weather balloons than the people who actually use and deploy them. You know what else they know a lot about? How flat the Earth is. If there's one thing basement experts know a lot about, it's that. And what a woman's naked body looks like.

Keep going for a couple videos of the unidentified floating object.

(via Boing Boing)