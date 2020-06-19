Truck just barely doesn't make it under overpass

Here's a video of an oversize load-carrying truck in Canada scraping an overpass bridge. According to the insurance company if the driver had managed to change just one more lane to the left he would have had enough clearance to clear it, although I don't see why. I guess they build their bridges lopsided in Canada? I guess I understand. It's the same reason I always saw a leg off every table and chair I own. Why live life like a normal person when every meal can be a disaster?

Keep going for the trucker who aaalmost made it.