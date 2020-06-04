Toto's 'Africa' Performed On Tesla Coils

This is a video of Toto's 1982 revival banger 'Africa' performed by Franzoli Electronics' dual high-voltage Tesla coil setup. Man, imagine having that setup in your backyard and holding personal concerts at night. I wonder what the neighbors must think. Listen, I know it's loud honey and I would go say something, but with mad scientist equipment like that in the backyard, just imagine how many jars full of penises he has in the basement!

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks again to Luc, who agrees it was a shame nobody tried slingshotting an underwire bra at the band during the performance.