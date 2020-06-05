Timelapse Of Finger Wound Healing Over 33 Days

From the same person who brought us that disconcerting fingernail growing timelapse, this is a very short timelapse video of a finger wound healing over the course of 33 days. If that had been Wolverine if you'd have blinked you would have missed it. If that had been me it would probably still be open and bleeding but all red and infected now.

Keep going for the video (but the gif is really it) while I suggest maybe next time not sticking your hand in the garbage disposal.

Thanks to Charles H, who informed that contrary to popular belief, chicks do not, in fact, dig all scars.