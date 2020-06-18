This guy turned himself into an animated stencil

June 18, 2020
Stop motion animator Kevin Parry turned himself into an animated stencil using nothing but some water and a wall. It's a clever idea, and much more effective than when I attempted the same thing with spray paint. I called it quits after I ended up blind and swallowing mouthfuls of paint and the resulting animation was just an un-moving black wall. Looking back, I probably shouldn't have even bothered sending it to Disney as part of my demo reel.

