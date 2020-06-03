There Can Be Only One: Street Cat Vs Ninja Rat

This is a video from Málaga España, Spain of a street cat doing battle with a high-kickin' and flippin' ninja rat. Those were some moves! Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Since when did Master Splinter move to Spain?" Right?! I wonder if the Ninja Turtles are getting along alright without him. I should probably call April to see if she wants to go on a date.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees that rat was probably just out gathering ingredients for its famous ratatouille when it was attacked.