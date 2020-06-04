The Customer Is Always Right: Guy Insists His Little Trailer Is Large Enough For Full Loader Bucket Of Soil

June 4, 2020

This is a video of the result of a man insisting his two yard trailer is large enough to haul five yards of top soil and the loader operator fulfilling his request in the-customer-is-always-right fashion. To his credit though, the man's visual perception is probably so shitty he mistook his clown car for a monster truck and assumed his trailer was a comparable size. Uh, should he even be driving?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Rom, who agrees sometimes you just need something proven to you.

