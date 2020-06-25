Probably the worst hold music of all time

I'm on hold with my bank and this is the shit they are playing 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/fIobus2a38 — hsky the god (@jkmb) June 24, 2020

Twitter user @jkmb posted the above video of them calling their bank and being put on hold. Make sure your audio is on, because the hold music can only be described as a rendition of Britney Spears' Toxic being played by demon insects and sung by people being tortured in hell. Look, I get it. Nobody likes talking on the phone, and if I wanted to get rid of my customers I'd be playing this too.