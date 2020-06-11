Surprise!: Dashcam And Interior View Of Guy Getting Hit By Rockslide

June 11, 2020

This is a video of an unkempt evil villain getting ambushed by a rockslide near Sausalito, California, causing some $21,000 damage to his Ford Expedition. In his own words while I never drive anywhere near even a small hill ever again:

"So the falling rocks sign came to life on me coming south on 101 in Sausalito last Friday. The top of the cliff about the size of a car fell off and broke up on the way down into 2ft size boulders that felt like they went through my Expedition causing over $21,000 damage. The cring you see on my face is me bracing for death from the boulder that was heading for my face and the car-sized rock that was sure to crush me like a bug. Two big marks on the windshield one right in front of my head and a third one on the passenger window and the glass didn't even crack. I think my Angels were busy. Freaked me out!"

Clearly that Flash t-shirt failed him. With that thing on he should have been able to outrun that rockslide. I mean what's the purpose of wearing a superhero shirt if you're just going to get hit by rocks anyways? I hope he burned it when he got home. The matching tights too.

Keep going for the video, which does include a very choice "Unf***ingbelievable!"

Thanks to Andre D, who agrees that's a day ruiner right there.

Wheeeeee!: Kid On Rollerblades With Leaf Blower

Previous Story

New Zealand Releases Humorous Commercial To Encourage Parents To Discuss The Difference Between Adult Videos And Real Life With Their Children

Next Story
Read More: accidents, breaking things, dashcam, destruction, iceberg dead ahead!, incoming!, ke-runch, oh man there's nothing worse than some rock gollum's penis breaking off then rolling down a mountain and wrecking your car, rockslide, totaled!, woopsie, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post