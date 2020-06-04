Surprise!: Bull Shark Bites Spearfisherman's Flipper Off

June 4, 2020

bull-shark-bites-off-flipper.jpg

This is a short video of a spearfisherman fishing in piss-poor visibility and spearing what appears to be an already dead fish on the seafloor (like shootin' fish in a barrel!) when a bull shark decides that fish his rightfully his meal and insists the fisherman back off by removing his swim flipper. "You're gonna need a bigger boat!" That doesn't make any sense, the quote doesn't work for everything shark related. "I bet he's thankful it was just his flipper and not his penis." See? Now that's a comment that adds to the conversation.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Travis F, who agrees that was pretty risky for an already dead fish.

