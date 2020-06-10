Sure, Why Not?: A Car Covered With 300 High-Output LED Headlight Lamps

June 10, 2020

This is a video of the living-life-to-the-fullest lunatics from Russian Youtube channel Garage 54 adding 300 high-output LED headlamp bulbs to the exterior of a little car. Unsurprisingly, the results are blinding, even wearing sunglasses while driving. Per the driver, in his own (translated) words: "I can't see anything. Like seriously nothing at all. Ah, whatever. Nothing to worry about." And that is exactly how I think the majority of elderly drivers in my neighborhood feel.

Keep going for the video, with the unveiling around 4:00.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees if your car can't be seen from space, can you really even consider yourself a car person?

Duo Performs 'Hedwig's Flight' On Fancy Washer And Dryer

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: automotive, bright, cars, dare to dream, dream it and you can achieve it, having a great time, hot, it's always nice to see someone fulfilling their dreams, let there be light!, lights, living life to the fullest, lolol, meanwhile in russia, oh wow, yeah you did
Previous Post