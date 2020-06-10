Sure, Why Not?: A Car Covered With 300 High-Output LED Headlight Lamps

This is a video of the living-life-to-the-fullest lunatics from Russian Youtube channel Garage 54 adding 300 high-output LED headlamp bulbs to the exterior of a little car. Unsurprisingly, the results are blinding, even wearing sunglasses while driving. Per the driver, in his own (translated) words: "I can't see anything. Like seriously nothing at all. Ah, whatever. Nothing to worry about." And that is exactly how I think the majority of elderly drivers in my neighborhood feel.

Keep going for the video, with the unveiling around 4:00.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees if your car can't be seen from space, can you really even consider yourself a car person?