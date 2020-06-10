Supercut Of Characters Saying 'Some Sort Of...' In Star Trek: The Next Generation

This is a supercut of every time a Star Trek: The Next Generation character says 'some sort of/some kind of/some type of...' and variations thereof as compiled by Youtuber Ryan's Edits. Has anybody here made a supercut before? Is it fun watching a series looking for all the clips to include? Because I feel like I would accidentally miss one then somebody would be mean to me in the Youtube comments, and I just can't risk that because I'm a delicate-- "Butthole." Flower. I'm a delicate flower.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josie, who agrees some kind of wonderful is the best some kind of.