Supercut Of Characters Saying 'Some Sort Of...' In Star Trek: The Next Generation

June 10, 2020

This is a supercut of every time a Star Trek: The Next Generation character says 'some sort of/some kind of/some type of...' and variations thereof as compiled by Youtuber Ryan's Edits. Has anybody here made a supercut before? Is it fun watching a series looking for all the clips to include? Because I feel like I would accidentally miss one then somebody would be mean to me in the Youtube comments, and I just can't risk that because I'm a delicate-- "Butthole." Flower. I'm a delicate flower.

Thanks to Josie, who agrees some kind of wonderful is the best some kind of.

