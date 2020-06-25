Stop-motion Thanos sculpture turned to dust

Artist Steven Richter filmed this time-lapse of him sculpting a Thanos sculpture from scratch and then turning it into dust.

This sculpture didn't last very long, 4 hours to sculpt and paint, 2 hours to animate it being destroyed.

This guy spent 4 hours making something I could never make and then destroyed it for 30 seconds of entertainment. And that is why I love the internet. If Leonardo DaVinci were alive today he'd film himself burning the Mona Lisa just to get some new TikTok followers.

