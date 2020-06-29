Stop motion 'Super Mario' level made using fridge magnets

Twitter user @phi6 used fridge magnets to make this Super Mario stop motion animation with their 4-year-old son over the weekend. The result is pretty impressive for something thrown together over a weekend. It makes me wish I did fun projects like this with my own dad, but instead we just played a dumb game where I would wait in the living room while he went to the corner store to get cigarettes and then never come home ever again.

Keep going for the full video.

My 4 year old son and I attempted some stop motion animation this weekend...



This is Super Fridge Mario s01e01! pic.twitter.com/3zubh8zmBG — Phi Compile (@phi6) June 28, 2020

