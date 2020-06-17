'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' recut as a buddy cop trailer

YouTuber Imperator Cuts re-cut Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones into a trailer in the style of The Nice Guys. They actually manage to make some of the humor work and miraculously give Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen some chemistry. That line about hating sand? It works here! From this trailer you would have no idea that the actual Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones is so bad scientists are wondering if it's the real cause of Covid-19.

Keep going for the full video.