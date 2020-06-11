Star Wars But With Tiny Lightsabers (Plus Sloppy And Extra Long Ones)

These are several videos edited by Yusi-D-Jordan featuring Star Wars scenes with different lightsabers effects added, including extra short, extra long, and sloppy (droopy). Which was your favorite? Honestly, that sloppy one kinda reminded me of my penis. "Awww, because you can't get it up?" What? No -- because it's blue and glows in the dark. "Oh my." Plus can cut a rock in two.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Leslie A, who agrees there should have been way more variation in lightsabers besides color and number of blades.