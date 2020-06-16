Spying on komodo dragons with a robotic pig

This video of komodo dragons attacking a robot spy pig was taken from episode 3 of Spy in the Wild 2 on PBS. It's honestly a little underwhelming, especially the entire premise of the spy pig. Most spies don't waddle up to you and try to entice you into eating them. It's more of a bait camera than a spy camera, but at least it still managed to get some shots from inside a komodo dragon's mouth, so that's kind of neat. Although they could've swapped out the footage from a gynecology exam and I bet nobody would be able to tell the difference.

Keep going for the full video.