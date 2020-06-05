Space Booze: Star Trek Wine Bottle Stoppers

June 5, 2020

star-trek-bottle-openers.jpg

These are the Star Trek wine bottle stoppers available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. Available as a three-pack of Original Series insignias (gold command, blue sciences, and red operations) for $40 and a $20 Original Series Enterprise, the stoppers will be shipping in October. Plus, as I'm sure you're all aware, wine is heart-healthy and will help ensure you live long and prosper. "Yeah maybe not when you drink three bottles at a time." *spilling on self* You watch it.

Thanks to Keith NS, who agrees being drunk and weightless must be a trip.

