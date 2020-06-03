So See-Thru: A Video About The Glasswing Butterfly

This is a video from the DEEP LOOK video series produced by KQED San Francisco and presented by PBS Digital Studios starring the glasswing butterfly (Greta oto), a species of brush-footed butterfly that has almost perfectly transparent wings to help it blend into the background and evade predators. Apparently the wings are "covered in an anti-glare nano-coating," presumably developed by the top secret government lab that accidentally released the butterflies in the first place. DUM DUM DUM! If you had to have one clear body part, what would you choose? My girlfriend just said her foot but I feel like she was just trying to shut me up and didn't give it much thought, which is pretty much the way I feel about every question I ask her except what she wants to eat. That she'll consider like she's being interviewed for her dream job.

Keep going for the full, very informative video.

Thanks to