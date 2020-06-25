Russians replace rear wheels on car with metal legs

The Russian auto engineers at Garage 54 decided to replace the rear wheels of an old Lada sedan with metal legs because, hey, why not? Eventually the axles broke, but it did work for a few glorious moments. One can only imagine how beautiful this would be if they could get it working at relatively high speeds. Forget hovercrafts and jet-packs, I want to live in a future where vehicles walk and crawl everywhere.

Keep going for the full video, and skip to 12:00 if you just want to see the walking car in action.

