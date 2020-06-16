Reinterpreting good movies as old book covers

June 16, 2020

parasite-book-cover.jpg

Designer Matt Stevens has been working on an ongoing project of converting his favorite movies into the style of old book covers. He currently has about 60 pieces finished and has started a Kickstarter to turn his goal of 100 into an actual hardcover book. And once he's finished publishing his book of movie book covers, it'll only be a matter of time before somebody makes a movie about his book of movie book covers and he'll be forced to make a book cover of that movie.

