Radiohead's 'Creep' Gets The Medieval Treatment

June 12, 2020

radiohead-creep-medieval-cover.jpg

This is a bardcore cover of Radiohead's 'Creep', as performed by Hildegard von Blingin' (previously: Foster The People's 'Pumped Up Kicks'). I also included her bardcore version of Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance', because it was right there staring at me like a dog that wants to be fed. Don't worry, I gave it the rest of your sandwich.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees the Renaissance Faire that gets Hildegard von Blingin' to perform is gonna be a real castleburner.

