Protective face masks with your own face on them

San Francisco designer Danielle Baskin has started a company Maskalike that custom prints faces (or any image) onto protective face masks. It's a pretty brilliant idea. And by brilliant I mean weirdly creepy, as evidenced by their Hide The Pain Harold Face Mask which Danielle can be seen wearing in the image above. And sure, wearing a protective mask with your own face on it is fun and all, but it's obvious the real move here is to print one with Ryan Reynolds' face so that you can trick people into liking you. But instead of a protective face mask it's a full mask. And instead of a mask it's his actual skin.

Keep going for one more shot of Hide The Pain Harold, along with Danielle demoing one with her own face on it.

When I go outside I put on my second face. 👃👄 pic.twitter.com/ys5pisuY1A — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) June 12, 2020