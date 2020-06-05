Project Proximity: A Dress That Extends Plastic Arms If Someone Is Too Close

This is a video demonstration of experimental fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht's latest creation, the Project Proximity Dress. It uses proximity and thermal sensors in the collar to detect nearby humans, and extends a plastic arm from each hip if they get too close. If this sounds familiar you may recall Anouk's previously posted Spider Dress from 2014, which tries to stab you if you get too close. Speaking of, in bed at night my girlfriend uses a cold foot to let me know if I get too close, which, I kid you not, has actually led to frostbite on several occasions. "They're not that cold." Honey I have butt grafted on my shins now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Dan G, who agrees it should just have a steel-toed stiletto that comes out from under the dress to kick you.