Project Proximity: A Dress That Extends Plastic Arms If Someone Is Too Close

June 5, 2020

This is a video demonstration of experimental fashion designer Anouk Wipprecht's latest creation, the Project Proximity Dress. It uses proximity and thermal sensors in the collar to detect nearby humans, and extends a plastic arm from each hip if they get too close. If this sounds familiar you may recall Anouk's previously posted Spider Dress from 2014, which tries to stab you if you get too close. Speaking of, in bed at night my girlfriend uses a cold foot to let me know if I get too close, which, I kid you not, has actually led to frostbite on several occasions. "They're not that cold." Honey I have butt grafted on my shins now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Dan G, who agrees it should just have a steel-toed stiletto that comes out from under the dress to kick you.

Space Booze: Star Trek Wine Bottle Stoppers

Previous Story

Newly Developed Machine Learning App Turns Rough Sketches Into Photorealistic Faces

Next Story
Read More: design, dress, fashion, fashion forward, functional fashion, heck yeah bring back the hoop skirt, personal space, so that's what that looks like, social distancing, stop right there, the future, video, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post