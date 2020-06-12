Pringles Teams Up With Wendy's For Baconater Chips

These are the limited edition Pringles x Wendy's Baconator artificially flavored potato crisps. Each can comes with a coupon code for a real Baconater, and the chips allegedly taste like "beef, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo." How well do they actually replicate those flavors? Probably not all that well to be honest. But I haven't had them so I could be wrong. I'm not, but I could be. I could also be the Tooth Fairy. "You traded my kid a tooth for another tooth." It had a filling, he got a deal!

Thanks to Shane F, who agrees once you pop you should just throw the lid away so there's no going back.