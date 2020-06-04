Oh Wow: Vintage Truck With 42 Horns That Performs Songs

June 4, 2020

This is a video of 'Le Mécanophone' (a 1935 Citroën truck with 42 individual horns attached) performing Aram Khachaturian's classic 'Sabre Dance', (aka the Saber Dance, commonly associated with the circus or cartoon/movie chase scenes). It's really something. Something that if you can listen to all two minutes and ten seconds of at a respectable volume earns you a handful of Advil. Congratulations.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees people's dreams comes in all shapes and sizes and sounds.

