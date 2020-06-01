Oh, Internet: 22 Giant Teddy Bears Riding A Roller Coaster Look Alive

This is a video of 22 giant teddy bears riding the UNTAMED (I bet I could tame it easy) roller coaster at the Walibi Amusement Park in The Netherlands to celebrate it's reopening, and looking very human in the process. Are there actually people inside? Not unless those bears ate them! LOL. But seriously maybe, bears are nuts. Now point me to the carnival games, I'm gonna win one of those giant mammer jammers by catapulting a rubber frog onto a lily pad.

Keep going for the video.

