Oh Hell No: Quadrocopter Hoverbike Crash In Dubai

June 10, 2020

This is a video of a quadrocopter hoverbike crash in Dubai that somehow does not result in the pilot looking like spilled pico de gallo. I mean I feel like out of ten crashes like this, nine would end with severed limbs and/or death. So, the next time somebody offers you a million dollars to test-fly their giant rotating blades of death, you look them straight in the eye and accept, then immediately hold a contest to find your doppelgänger.

Keep going for the full video from two angles.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees that is not worth it.

