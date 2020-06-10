Oh Hell No: Quadrocopter Hoverbike Crash In Dubai

This is a video of a quadrocopter hoverbike crash in Dubai that somehow does not result in the pilot looking like spilled pico de gallo. I mean I feel like out of ten crashes like this, nine would end with severed limbs and/or death. So, the next time somebody offers you a million dollars to test-fly their giant rotating blades of death, you look them straight in the eye and accept, then immediately hold a contest to find your doppelgänger.

Keep going for the full video from two angles.

