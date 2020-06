No Paint is a site that algorithmically generates "paint strokes" and then you click "No" or "Paint" depending on if you want to keep the "strokes" or not. I'm putting "strokes" in quotes because it's hard to classify what's actually happening as painting or paint strokes or what. Basically weird stuff appears on your canvas and you decide if you like it or not. I don't know. It's a terrible way to paint. It's also great.

Read More: , , ,