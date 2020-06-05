Newly Developed Machine Learning App Turns Rough Sketches Into Photorealistic Faces

This is a video demonstration of the DeepFaceDrawing app developed by researchers from Hong Kong and China that can turn rough sketches into surprisingly realistic faces. Obviously, I need to see the Alabama leprechaun run through the system because I want the gold. Just think, as soon as they upgrade the DeepFaceDrawing app to the DeepWholeBodyDrawing app, you'll never be more than a quick doodle away from something to pleasure yourself to.

Keep going for the full demo.

Thanks to Dan G, who agrees there's nothing wrong with drawing sexy stick figures late at night.