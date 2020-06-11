New Zealand Releases Humorous Commercial To Encourage Parents To Discuss The Difference Between Adult Videos And Real Life With Their Children

June 11, 2020

new-zealand-adult-vid-psa.jpg

This is a public service announcement from the New Zealand government's 'Keep It Real' campaign, encouraging parents to have a conversation with their children about the difference between p0rn and real life relationships and sex, since a lot of youngsters are learning about sex from adult videos. That is not healthy. Come on, parents, whatever happened to the birds and the bees? I mean they're still doin' it and producing bird/bee hybrids, right?

Keep going for the video while I pat myself on the back for knowing I would have done the right thing and invited them in.

Thanks to Allyson S and DT, who agree you should talk to your kids about everything. EVERYTHING.

