New Bill & Ted Movie Gets Its First Trailer

This is the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music, coming out this summer. From what I could gather, the plot involves Bill and Ted attempting to travel to the future to steal the song that unites the world and saves reality as we know it from their future selves, since they're having trouble writing it in the present and figure it will already exist in the future. That is some sound logic. But will they take Napoleon to another water park?! If they're hoping for a fresh Rotten Tomato rating from me they will.

Keep going for the trailer.