New Bill & Ted Movie Gets Its First Trailer

June 9, 2020

new-bill-and-ted-trailer.jpg

This is the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music, coming out this summer. From what I could gather, the plot involves Bill and Ted attempting to travel to the future to steal the song that unites the world and saves reality as we know it from their future selves, since they're having trouble writing it in the present and figure it will already exist in the future. That is some sound logic. But will they take Napoleon to another water park?! If they're hoping for a fresh Rotten Tomato rating from me they will.

Keep going for the trailer.

Good Lord: Video Of Semi Truck Navigating Streets With A 235-Foot, 152-Ton 'Super Load'

Previous Story

Wild Cockatoos Attempt To Solve 3D Puzzle For Seed Reward

Next Story
Read More: bill and ted, excellent adventures, hmm, i actually thought the new sonic movie was okay (but just okay), looks like something i can play animal crossing and watch simultaneously, movies, nostalgia, party on wayne party on garth, trailer
Previous Post
Next Post