Medieval Version Of 'Pumped Up Kicks' Gets Period-Appropriate Lyrics Added

June 10, 2020

medieval-pumped-up-kicks.jpg

Remember that medieval arrangement of Foster The People's 'Pumped Up Kicks' from Youtuber Cornelius Link we heard a few weeks ago? Well now Hildegard von Blingin' has added period-appropriate lyrics and vocals to the song. It serves as a great example of someone taking something that already exists and actually adding value to that thing instead of making it shittier. These days, like finding an open all-you-can-eat-buffet, that's rare.

Keep going for the video as well as the original medieval arrangement and actual original song for reference purposes.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me she originally thought the song was about Reebok Pumps.

