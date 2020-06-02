Man Makes Wolverine Bone Claws In Attempt To Punch Through Concrete

This is a video of Youtuber the Hacksmith constructing himself a pair of Wolverine inspired bone claws in an attempt to punch through a concrete wall. After laying waste to wave after wave of hapless fruits and vegetables, he finally attacks the concrete wall with surprisingly impressive results. Honestly, when I read 'Wolverine Bone Claws VS CONCRETE!' in the video title I assumed the only bones we were actually gonna see today would be broken and sticking out of this guy's forearms.

Keep going for the full video, actual demo starts around 10:00, which does include stabbing and shotgunning an energy drink.

Thanks to Jesse, who agrees Miley Cyrus could have taken that wall down easy.