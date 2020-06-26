Lamborghini wrecked 20 minutes after purchase

According to the West Yorkshire Police, a $250,000 Lamborghini was wrecked just 20 minutes after purchase. The driver had stopped in the outside lane due to a mechanical failure and was hit from behind by a van.

So technically the Lamborghini owner didn't crash it the way we all hoped they had and it's actually the van's fault for hitting them. Although I guess you could make the argument it's the Lamborghini's fault for breaking down immediately after purchase. Personally, that's the reason I don't own a Lamborghini myself. It's not that they cost more than my house, it's the, uh, poor reliability. Yup.

Keep going for one more shot and the original Tweet from the police departrment.

M1 Ossett today - It's only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

Pokemon Grandpa's insane 64 phone 'Pokemon Go' rig When we last wrote about Pokemon Grandpa in 2019 his bike rig was a measly 30 phones. And before that in 2018 it was a pathetic 9...

Video Of A Tesla Predicting And Avoiding A Real-Life Highway Crash This is a recent video from a Tesla Model S predicting and avoiding a highway accident. A relatively nasty one too, although thankfully nobody was seriously injured...

Man Forgets To Use Parking Brake During Pee Break, Has To Chase Car Benny Hill Style This is a video (I think from Russia) of a guy who doesn't engage his parking brake during a snowy pee break and winds up having to...

You'll Never Drive In This Town Again!: Valet Crashes $400,000 Lamborghini Into Another Car Note: Despite your sincerest wishes and prayers, I didn't die over the weekend, we've just had a server issue all day. God willing, we'll return to our...

Now You're Just Bragging: Lamborghini Makes A One-Of-A-Kind, Jet Fighter Looking Lamborghini For Itself This is the Lamborghini Egoista, a 5.2-liter V10, 600-horsepower supercar that can hit 0-60 in under two seconds. It was designed as a one-of-a-kind to celebrate the...