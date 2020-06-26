Lamborghini wrecked 20 minutes after purchase
According to the West Yorkshire Police, a $250,000 Lamborghini was wrecked just 20 minutes after purchase. The driver had stopped in the outside lane due to a mechanical failure and was hit from behind by a van.
So technically the Lamborghini owner didn't crash it the way we all hoped they had and it's actually the van's fault for hitting them. Although I guess you could make the argument it's the Lamborghini's fault for breaking down immediately after purchase. Personally, that's the reason I don't own a Lamborghini myself. It's not that they cost more than my house, it's the, uh, poor reliability. Yup.
M1 Ossett today - It's only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD— WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020