Jesus Take The Yoke: Pilot Landing Cessna On Runway In The Jungle

June 12, 2020

landing-plane-in-jungle.jpg

This is a video of a pilot with no shortness of believing in himself landing a Cessna on a runway in the middle of a jungle. And I use 'runway' loosely, because I wouldn't even feel safe riding my four-wheeler on that. I can only assume this man is either running drugs, this is the island from Lost, and probably both.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to John H, who agrees this is probably just a scene from Romancing The Stone or The Jewel Of The Nile.

