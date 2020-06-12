Jesus Take The Yoke: Pilot Landing Cessna On Runway In The Jungle

This is a video of a pilot with no shortness of believing in himself landing a Cessna on a runway in the middle of a jungle. And I use 'runway' loosely, because I wouldn't even feel safe riding my four-wheeler on that. I can only assume this man is either running drugs, this is the island from Lost, and probably both.

Keep going for the video.

Y nosotros preocupados por el PAPI, ILS, LOCALIZER y la Mari en coche !!!@VolarEsPasion @GaboAir pic.twitter.com/Zp1HXSqAeb — Vuelos y Viajes (@flyezequiel) June 8, 2020

Thanks to John H, who agrees this is probably just a scene from Romancing The Stone or The Jewel Of The Nile.