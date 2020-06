This is a short video of a mechanic troubleshooting a vehicle's turn signal that the woman who brought it in says won't stay engaged when signaling a right turn. Should, uh, should she even be driving? *wiping oily hands on jeans* Looks like you're gonna need a new $280 turn signal actuator relay to me.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Caroline J, who agrees there should be a logical thinking portion of the driving test.