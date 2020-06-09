Inflatable Shark Pool Float Cooler And Drink Holder

June 9, 2020

shark-beverage-bar-pool-float-1.jpg

This is the $23 Shark Beverage Bar pool float manufactured by BigMouth Inc and available on Amazon. It looks like a shark and has seven beverages holders plus a cooler for ice and unopened cold ones under its dorsal fin. What a great idea! You know, this might actually be the first summer I don't have to chase tequila shots with pool water. I mean if I bought this, which I'm not going to.

Keep going for one more shot with its fin back on where it belongs.

shark-beverage-bar-pool-float-2.jpg

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees somebody should invite us to a pool this weekend.

