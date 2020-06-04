I'm Flying, Jack!: The Hot Wheels High Jump

June 4, 2020

This is a video from 5MadMovieMakers of the 13-foot vertical drop Hot Wheels track they built with a straight-up high jump at the very end. Honestly, I'm more than a little upset with myself that I didn't come up with this as a kid. Or invent Google or Amazon. *shaking fist at young, dumbass me* We could've been rich right now! *dispiritedly crushing beer can* We could have been rich.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees sometimes you just have to aim your car at that ramp, close your eyes, and metal that pedal.

